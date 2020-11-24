TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
518 FPUS54 KEPZ 240925
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
TXZ418-242315-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs
65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50
mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ419-242315-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ420-242315-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ423-242315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ421-242315-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs
65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 30 to 35. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.
$$
TXZ422-242315-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny. Very windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day.
Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
40 mph increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ424-242315-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
225 AM MST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs
70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather