TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020

_____

053 FPUS54 KEPZ 021004

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

TXZ418-030015-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-030015-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-030015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ423-030015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

TXZ421-030015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ422-030015-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-030015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

304 AM MST Mon Nov 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

