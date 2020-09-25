TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 24, 2020

_____

496 FPUS54 KEPZ 250922

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

TXZ418-252230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ419-252230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ420-252230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ423-252230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

TXZ421-252230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ422-252230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ424-252230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

322 AM MDT Fri Sep 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

