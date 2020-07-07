TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020

462 FPUS54 KEPZ 070820

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

TXZ418-072215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

$$

TXZ419-072215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106.

$$

TXZ420-072215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ423-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 102. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106.

$$

TXZ421-072215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104.

$$

TXZ422-072215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

$$

TXZ424-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

220 AM MDT Tue Jul 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 107. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106.

$$

