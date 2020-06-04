TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

_____

997 FPUS54 KEPZ 040920

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

TXZ418-042215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ419-042215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ420-042215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ423-042215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ421-042215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 8 AM MDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-042215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ424-042215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

320 AM MDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather