TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 30, 2020

_____

771 FPUS54 KEPZ 310919

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

TXZ418-312230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

$$

TXZ419-312230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ420-312230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-312230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ421-312230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ422-312230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ424-312230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

319 AM MDT Sun May 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102.

$$

Bird

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather