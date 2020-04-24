TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

313 AM MDT Fri Apr 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

