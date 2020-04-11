TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, April 10, 2020

EPZZFPEPZ

FPUS54 KEPZ 102106

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

TXZ418-111030-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ419-111030-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ420-111030-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

TXZ423-111030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ421-111030-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 40. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ422-111030-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ424-111030-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

306 PM MDT Fri Apr 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

