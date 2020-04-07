TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

_____

023 FPUS54 KEPZ 071059

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest New Mexico and Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

TXZ418-072215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ419-072215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

75 to 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ420-072215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

70 to 75. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ423-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds up to 5 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ421-072215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ422-072215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ424-072215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

459 AM MDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather