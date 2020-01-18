TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

001 FPUS54 KEPZ 181039

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

TXZ418-190045-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ419-190045-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

TXZ420-190045-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

$$

TXZ423-190045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ421-190045-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ422-190045-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ424-190045-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

339 AM MST Sat Jan 18 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

