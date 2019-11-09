TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

446 AM MST Sat Nov 9 2019

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then slight chance of rain

showers, snow showers, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Windy. Much colder.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle

in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of rain showers, patchy

drizzle, slight chance of snow showers and patchy light freezing

drizzle. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs 55 to 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle in the evening, then slight chance of rain

showers, snow showers, patchy drizzle and light freezing drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy freezing fog

after midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

