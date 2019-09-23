TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

TXZ418-232230-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ419-232230-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ423-232230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ420-232230-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

80 to 85. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-232230-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 70. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ422-232230-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-232230-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

549 AM MDT Mon Sep 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

