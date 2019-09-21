TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

TXZ418-212215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ419-212215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Scattered showers through the day. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ423-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ420-212215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Scattered showers through the day. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 85. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ424-212215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Periods of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms

and periods of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ422-212215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Periods of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms

and periods of showers late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ421-212215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

548 AM MDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Not as warm. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms early in

the afternoon. Widespread thunderstorms and periods of showers

late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows

60 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

