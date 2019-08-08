TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

726 FPUS54 KEPZ 082147

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

TXZ418-091115-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ419-091115-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-091115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ420-091115-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ424-091115-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-091115-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

95. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ421-091115-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

