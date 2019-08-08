TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
726 FPUS54 KEPZ 082147
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
TXZ418-091115-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
TXZ419-091115-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ423-091115-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
TXZ420-091115-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ424-091115-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 101. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ422-091115-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to
95. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ421-091115-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
347 PM MDT Thu Aug 8 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows 70 to 75. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 102. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 101.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
