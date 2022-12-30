TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;52% Abilene Dyess;Clear;43;WNW;5;59% Alice;Cloudy;60;NNW;3;84% Alpine;Cloudy;44;S;3;64% Amarillo;Partly cloudy;37;WNW;3;40% Angleton;Cloudy;69;SW;5;98% Arlington;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;2;68% Austin;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;74% Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;58;NNW;4;72% Bay;Showers;69;WSW;10;97% Beaumont;Thunderstorms;67;SSE;7;97% Beeville;Cloudy;60;N;3;95% Borger;Mostly cloudy;35;E;3;72% Bowie;Mostly cloudy;49;N;7;61% Breckenridge;Cloudy;48;SSE;3;63% Brenham;Partly cloudy;61;WNW;4;97% Bridgeport;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;68% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;67;SSW;4;99% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;50;N;2;83% Burnet;Clear;52;NNW;3;77% Canadian;Mostly cloudy;33;E;2;80% Castroville;Mostly cloudy;47;NNW;2;74% Childress;Mostly cloudy;43;N;7;53% Cleburne;Cloudy;53;NW;2;75% College Station;Cloudy;60;NW;4;93% Comanche;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;63% Conroe;Cloudy;64;SSW;1;95% Corpus Christi;Cloudy;60;SSW;8;89% Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;1;94% Cotulla;Cloudy;55;N;3;83% Dalhart;Partly cloudy;26;N;7;71% Dallas Love;Mostly clear;54;NW;6;71% Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;52;NW;8;76% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;55;NNW;3;63% Decatur;Mostly cloudy;54;W;3;59% Del Rio;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;83% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;84% Denton;Partly cloudy;56;NW;2;63% Dryden;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;4;70% Dumas;Partly cloudy;27;ENE;4;82% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;2;88% El Paso;Rain;50;W;3;75% Ellington;Cloudy;68;SW;7;88% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;92% Fort Hood;Cloudy;56;WNW;2;62% Fort Worth;Cloudy;55;WNW;2;60% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;56;W;8;61% Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;52;WNW;2;76% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;67% Fredericksburg;Clear;48;N;2;79% Gainesville;Cloudy;49;N;2;76% Galveston;Thunderstorms;70;SSW;21;89% Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;3;79% Georgetown;Mostly clear;53;NW;2;80% Giddings;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;3;97% Gilmer;Cloudy;59;E;3;98% Graham;Cloudy;44;NNW;1;79% Granbury;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;2;82% Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;56;WNW;2;63% Greenville;Cloudy;55;E;2;81% Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;43;WSW;15;62% Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;1;75% Harlingen;Fog;61;S;6;100% Hearne;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;4;96% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;4;90% Henderson;Showers;60;NE;5;97% Hereford;Mostly clear;36;W;4;45% Hillsboro;Cloudy;53;N;2;78% Hondo;Mostly cloudy;49;NNE;5;70% Houston;Cloudy;65;WSW;2;97% Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;68;SSW;7;93% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;14;93% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Showers;71;WNW;12;95% Houston Clover;Cloudy;70;WSW;7;93% Houston Hooks;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;96% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;5;89% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;3;100% Huntsville;Cloudy;64;W;3;93% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;62;WSW;7;94% Jacksonville;Showers;56;E;2;97% Jasper;Rain;65;SSE;8;98% Junction;Partly cloudy;45;NNE;3;79% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;50;NE;6;70% Kerrville;Clear;49;N;2;76% Killeen;Cloudy;56;WNW;2;62% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Cloudy;56;WNW;7;66% Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;60;SW;6;92% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;3;99% Lago Vista;Clear;56;NW;1;64% Lancaster;Partly cloudy;55;NW;2;72% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;57;ENE;5;95% Llano;Clear;49;WSW;3;59% Longview;Showers;60;ESE;5;96% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;37;WSW;3;55% Lufkin;Showers;63;S;3;100% Mcallen;Partly cloudy;60;W;7;86% Mcgregor;Cloudy;55;W;5;68% Mckinney;Cloudy;53;WNW;6;76% Mesquite;Partly cloudy;56;NW;1;71% Midland;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;54% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;54% Midlothian;Cloudy;55;WNW;7;71% Mineola;Showers;56;ESE;3;96% Mineral Wells;Cloudy;50;WSW;5;79% Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;59;E;4;99% Nacogdoches;Showers;61;E;3;99% New Braunfels;Cloudy;55;NNE;2;72% Odessa;Partly cloudy;41;W;3;56% Orange;Thunderstorms;63;SE;8;98% Palacios;Cloudy;65;WSW;7;100% Palestine;Cloudy;58;NE;2;99% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;32;ESE;5;80% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;28;ENE;2;88% Paris;Showers;55;N;2;91% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;43;WNW;3;61% Perryton;Mostly cloudy;25;SE;1;93% Plainview;Mostly cloudy;36;W;5;40% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;53;N;1;79% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;5;97% Port Isabel;Mostly clear;68;SW;4;96% Port Lavaca;Clear;65;SW;3;93% Randolph AFB;Cloudy;55;N;6;69% Robstown;Cloudy;61;SSW;2;91% Rockport;Partly cloudy;62;SSW;2;91% Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;48;NNE;4;59% San Angelo;Partly cloudy;42;W;6;76% San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;55;NNE;2;69% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;71% San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;2;80% Seminole;Partly cloudy;38;NNW;1;52% Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;54;NNE;5;65% Snyder;Clear;46;NNW;1;53% Sonora;Mostly cloudy;37;NNE;3;86% Stephenville;Cloudy;53;NW;3;69% Sulphur Springs;Fog;55;W;2;97% Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;3;66% Temple;Cloudy;56;WSW;3;71% Terrell;Cloudy;55;SSE;5;86% Tyler;Showers;58;E;3;96% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;46;N;1;73% Vernon;Mostly cloudy;40;N;4;66% Victoria;Fog;63;NW;3;94% Waco;Cloudy;52;N;3;76% Weslaco;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;8;78% Wharton;Mostly cloudy;69;W;4;98% Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;46;NNE;8;53% Wink;Partly cloudy;42;W;7;54% Zapata;Cloudy;55;NW;3;94% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather