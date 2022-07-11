Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, July 11, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;86;E;6;30%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;82;Calm;0;27%

Alice;Mostly clear;80;SE;7;81%

Alpine;Mostly clear;73;SSW;3;55%

Amarillo;Clear;82;SE;5;35%

Angleton;Mostly clear;84;SSW;8;79%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;89;E;4;53%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;87;Calm;0;54%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;87;S;5;59%

Bay;Mostly clear;83;SSW;8;84%

Beaumont;Cloudy;81;SSE;2;90%

Beeville;Mostly clear;82;S;8;77%

Borger;Clear;81;SE;8;40%

Bowie;Clear;78;Calm;0;61%

Breckenridge;Clear;82;NE;2;43%

Brenham;Mostly clear;85;S;5;67%

Bridgeport;Clear;74;Calm;0;75%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;80%

Brownwood;Clear;84;N;2;30%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;83;NNW;2;50%

Canadian;Clear;80;SSE;7;42%

Castroville;Mostly clear;88;ESE;2;43%

Childress;Clear;84;SE;9;35%

Cleburne;Mostly clear;89;E;4;49%

College Station;Mostly clear;93;S;8;49%

Comanche;Clear;82;Calm;0;36%

Conroe;Cloudy;86;S;3;61%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;81;S;12;87%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;88;E;7;65%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;93;SSE;9;48%

Dalhart;Clear;84;S;16;24%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;91;E;8;49%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;90;E;8;46%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;91;E;7;41%

Decatur;Clear;83;E;5;52%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;84;ENE;6;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;85;NE;5;49%

Denton;Mostly clear;89;E;2;54%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;81;NNW;3;61%

Dumas;Clear;77;SSE;8;32%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;80%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;86;E;3;37%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;6;58%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;6;74%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;89;NE;3;32%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;91;E;3;39%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;90;E;5;48%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;89;E;3;51%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;88;E;8;48%

Fredericksburg;Clear;73;WNW;1;79%

Gainesville;Clear;81;ENE;2;63%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;87;SW;12;74%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;88;ENE;3;41%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;85;W;2;53%

Giddings;Mostly clear;90;SSW;5;59%

Gilmer;Clear;80;SE;3;76%

Graham;Clear;80;ENE;4;53%

Granbury;Mostly clear;88;ENE;2;48%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;89;E;4;53%

Greenville;Mostly clear;83;ESE;4;70%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;78;NE;10;47%

Hamilton;Clear;85;ESE;3;44%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;82;S;10;81%

Hearne;Mostly clear;89;ESE;6;48%

Hebbronville;Clear;84;SSE;8;61%

Henderson;Mostly clear;82;E;4;72%

Hereford;Clear;81;SE;5;31%

Hillsboro;Mostly clear;84;ENE;7;62%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;84;ENE;5;54%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;3;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;85;SW;9;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;84;N;5;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;3;84%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;85;WSW;7;74%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;89;S;7;47%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;7;67%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;87;S;5;58%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;92;N;3;55%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;14;77%

Jacksonville;Mostly clear;80;E;3;83%

Jasper;Cloudy;77;NNE;1;92%

Junction;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;55%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;91;SSE;10;48%

Kerrville;Clear;75;WNW;1;78%

Killeen;Mostly clear;89;NE;3;32%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;87;Calm;0;38%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;82;W;5;79%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;5;53%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;85;WSW;1;46%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;86;E;4;59%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;92;SSE;20;50%

Llano;Mostly clear;82;WSW;2;56%

Longview;Mostly clear;80;ESE;3;80%

Lubbock;Clear;84;ESE;5;32%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;5;62%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;83;SSE;13;73%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;88;NE;3;42%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;86;ESE;6;54%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;87;ESE;3;64%

Midland;Mostly clear;87;E;7;22%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;87;E;7;22%

Midlothian;Mostly clear;87;E;3;55%

Mineola;Clear;82;ESE;4;79%

Mineral Wells;Clear;88;ENE;7;41%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;80;E;4;83%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;81;ENE;4;83%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;86;S;3;65%

Odessa;Clear;85;W;3;42%

Orange;Cloudy;79;NNW;2;95%

Palacios;Mostly clear;87;S;14;74%

Palestine;Mostly clear;83;E;7;78%

Pampa;Clear;80;SE;9;41%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;83;SSE;10;31%

Paris;Clear;82;ESE;7;74%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;81;SE;2;41%

Perryton;Clear;77;SSE;4;46%

Plainview;Clear;74;SE;6;46%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;7;56%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;84;S;16;82%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;S;9;81%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;85;SSW;6;81%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;90;S;10;48%

Robstown;Mostly clear;82;S;10;77%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;79%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;78;NNE;4;67%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;85;WSW;5;39%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;89;S;4;56%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;92;SSE;9;50%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;3;64%

Seminole;Clear;83;SSE;3;30%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;86;ESE;5;54%

Snyder;Clear;87;E;6;27%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;2;77%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;39%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;83;ESE;6;72%

Sweetwater;Clear;83;ENE;2;27%

Temple;Mostly clear;85;NE;6;41%

Terrell;Mostly clear;88;E;10;54%

Tyler;Clear;81;E;4;79%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;83;ENE;4;55%

Vernon;Clear;80;E;5;49%

Victoria;Mostly clear;82;SSW;6;83%

Waco;Mostly clear;85;NE;5;45%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;82;SSE;10;78%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;6;82%

Wichita Falls;Clear;82;SE;3;48%

Wink;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;42%

Zapata;Mostly clear;89;SSE;10;53%

