Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, September 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;74;ESE;8;63%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;76;ESE;9;52%

Alice;Partly cloudy;74;NE;5;87%

Alpine;Cloudy;74;SSE;5;49%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;71;SSE;6;66%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;76%

Austin;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;1;74%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;89%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;73;N;5;96%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;73;N;1;96%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;14;51%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;84%

Breckenridge;Clear;74;SE;3;72%

Brenham;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;81%

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;85%

Brownsville;Cloudy;80;NE;3;84%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;77%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;72;NE;2;73%

Canadian;Clear;71;SSW;8;72%

Castroville;Mostly clear;76;ENE;2;69%

Childress;Clear;76;SSE;10;57%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;73;NE;1;78%

College Station;Clear;76;N;5;71%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;3;71%

Conroe;Mostly clear;70;NNW;3;93%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;77;NNE;7;84%

Corsicana;Clear;76;NE;3;73%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;64%

Dalhart;Clear;70;SSE;10;70%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;64%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;77;SE;3;63%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;63%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;63%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;9;47%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;6;55%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;1;80%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;72;E;3;45%

Dumas;Mostly clear;68;SSE;9;67%

Edinburg;Cloudy;81;E;3;84%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;79;E;5;33%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;77;N;9;78%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;95%

Fort Hood;Clear;75;NNE;2;67%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;78;E;1;63%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;76;E;1;81%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;80%

Fredericksburg;Clear;66;Calm;0;86%

Gainesville;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;80%

Galveston;Cloudy;79;N;10;78%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;70;N;2;81%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;2;75%

Giddings;Clear;74;NNE;2;81%

Gilmer;Mostly clear;71;ENE;1;89%

Graham;Clear;75;SSE;2;73%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;73;N;1;76%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;76;E;1;72%

Greenville;Mostly clear;72;ENE;1;77%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;14;52%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;71;N;1;72%

Harlingen;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;90%

Hearne;Clear;72;NNE;2;85%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;88%

Henderson;Mostly clear;72;NE;3;86%

Hereford;Mostly clear;68;SSE;5;71%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;72;ENE;3;74%

Hondo;Mostly clear;76;SE;4;68%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;75;N;2;90%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;9;68%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;77;N;8;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;77;NNE;5;83%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;78;NNE;6;78%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;79;N;5;73%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;76;N;6;79%

Huntsville;Clear;73;N;5;80%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Jacksonville;Clear;69;N;2;92%

Jasper;Mostly clear;72;NNE;5;93%

Junction;Clear;75;E;5;59%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;72%

Kerrville;Clear;72;Calm;0;78%

Killeen;Clear;75;NNE;2;67%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;73;Calm;0;75%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;77;NE;3;81%

La Grange;Clear;72;Calm;0;93%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;71;NE;1;70%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;71;ENE;1;83%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;8;62%

Llano;Clear;72;NNE;2;75%

Longview;Clear;73;NE;3;89%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;73;SE;6;57%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;74;NNE;3;84%

Mcallen;Cloudy;81;ENE;9;81%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;76;NNE;3;71%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;78%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;82%

Midland;Mostly clear;76;SE;9;50%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;76;SE;9;50%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%

Mineola;Clear;71;NE;2;89%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;73%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;72;Calm;0;85%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;73;N;3;87%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;71;NNW;6;83%

Odessa;Mostly clear;77;SE;12;46%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;74;N;5;91%

Palacios;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;87%

Palestine;Clear;72;NNE;6;88%

Pampa;Mostly clear;73;SSE;15;64%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;12;54%

Paris;Partly cloudy;71;NE;5;89%

Pecos;Mostly clear;76;E;8;40%

Perryton;Clear;69;SSE;10;69%

Plainview;Clear;68;SE;7;72%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;1;84%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;NNE;3;72%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;81;NE;4;83%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;78;NNW;2;79%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;75%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;78;N;3;86%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;76;N;3;87%

Rocksprings;Clear;71;E;4;70%

San Angelo;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;65%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;1;79%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;81%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;72;NNW;6;87%

Seminole;Clear;71;SE;4;62%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;82%

Snyder;Clear;73;ESE;6;60%

Sonora;Mostly clear;75;E;4;56%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;76%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;71;E;1;85%

Sweetwater;Clear;71;SE;6;64%

Temple;Clear;73;NE;5;75%

Terrell;Clear;72;Calm;0;83%

Tyler;Mostly clear;73;NE;2;87%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;73;ENE;6;74%

Vernon;Clear;75;Calm;0;65%

Victoria;Mostly clear;71;N;2;83%

Waco;Clear;73;NNE;5;78%

Weslaco;Cloudy;79;ENE;5;83%

Wharton;Clear;72;N;3;96%

Wichita Falls;Showers;73;ESE;10;74%

Wink;Cloudy;80;SE;13;41%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;7;76%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather