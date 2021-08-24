Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, August 24, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;82;SSE;12;54%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;80;SSE;10;48%

Alice;Partly cloudy;77;SE;6;90%

Alpine;Clear;73;S;8;54%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;9;48%

Angleton;Clear;78;ESE;2;90%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;5;59%

Austin;Partly cloudy;84;N;3;62%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;78;S;7;84%

Bay;Clear;78;SSE;5;94%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;80;SW;1;81%

Beeville;Mostly clear;78;SE;3;98%

Borger;Partly cloudy;84;S;15;31%

Bowie;Clear;76;S;7;64%

Breckenridge;Clear;82;SSE;6;57%

Brenham;Clear;80;S;3;89%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;80;S;6;55%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;81%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;61%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;69%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;42%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;4;68%

Childress;Mostly clear;80;S;9;43%

Cleburne;Clear;78;SSE;3;66%

College Station;Mostly clear;81;S;6;79%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;77;S;9;69%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;82;SE;7;79%

Corsicana;Clear;80;SSE;6;73%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;85;SE;10;54%

Dalhart;Cloudy;80;S;15;48%

Dallas Love;Showers;84;SSE;9;54%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;82;S;9;55%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;83;S;9;56%

Decatur;Clear;80;SSE;8;56%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;89;E;9;44%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;83;E;9;53%

Denton;Showers;81;SSE;3;64%

Dryden;Mostly clear;78;SE;6;41%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;78;S;13;39%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;82%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;84;NNW;4;41%

Ellington;Mostly clear;79;S;3;88%

Falfurrias;Clear;74;Calm;0;87%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;65%

Fort Worth;Showers;83;SSE;3;51%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;82;SSE;10;55%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;82;SSE;3;56%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;75;Calm;0;73%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;77;SSE;3;75%

Gainesville;Clear;74;SSE;5;88%

Galveston;Mostly clear;85;S;6;71%

Gatesville;Clear;77;SSE;4;75%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;83;S;3;72%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;2;80%

Gilmer;Clear;75;S;2;93%

Graham;Clear;84;SSE;6;51%

Granbury;Showers;80;SSE;3;66%

Grand Prairie;Showers;83;SSE;3;56%

Greenville;Clear;75;S;2;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;75;NE;17;51%

Hamilton;Clear;77;SSE;4;64%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;90%

Hearne;Clear;77;SSE;3;75%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;6;85%

Henderson;Clear;73;ESE;2;91%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;9;52%

Hillsboro;Clear;76;SE;4;74%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;64%

Houston;Partly cloudy;84;S;1;74%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;82;S;3;79%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;N;5;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;1;81%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;83;S;3;82%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;83;S;5;76%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;84;S;3;64%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;82%

Jacksonville;Clear;74;SE;1;90%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;94%

Junction;Clear;80;E;5;57%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;70%

Kerrville;Mostly clear;78;SE;5;75%

Killeen;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;65%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;82;SSE;9;62%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;81%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;80;SE;2;77%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;78;S;3;70%

Lancaster;Showers;74;SSE;3;83%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;86;SE;14;60%

Llano;Mostly clear;81;SSE;4;65%

Longview;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;2;91%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;78;S;10;48%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;73%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;9;78%

Mcgregor;Clear;78;S;6;73%

Mckinney;Clear;77;SSE;5;76%

Mesquite;Showers;74;Calm;0;88%

Midland;Clear;79;S;12;52%

Midland Airpark;Clear;79;S;12;52%

Midlothian;Showers;76;Calm;0;77%

Mineola;Clear;78;SE;3;88%

Mineral Wells;Clear;78;SSE;9;63%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;76;SE;3;96%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;87%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;80;S;8;76%

Odessa;Clear;80;S;14;44%

Orange;Mostly clear;82;E;1;77%

Palacios;Mostly clear;82;SSE;7;87%

Palestine;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;94%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;78;S;14;48%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;12;34%

Paris;Clear;77;S;5;81%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;47%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;78;S;13;37%

Plainview;Mostly clear;72;S;7;59%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;79;SE;4;83%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;86;SE;8;74%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;78%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;85;SE;4;72%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;8;76%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;83;SE;5;85%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;85;SE;10;76%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;76;SE;5;69%

San Angelo;Showers;79;SSE;8;57%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;77%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;71%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;81;S;6;78%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;72;SSE;4;59%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;SSE;9;64%

Snyder;Cloudy;73;S;6;64%

Sonora;Clear;78;SSE;5;60%

Stephenville;Clear;76;S;3;69%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;S;3;76%

Sweetwater;Clear;76;SSE;9;56%

Temple;Mostly clear;81;SSE;9;66%

Terrell;Clear;79;SSE;3;84%

Tyler;Mostly clear;77;SE;2;87%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;82;SE;10;66%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;82;S;12;48%

Victoria;Clear;78;SE;2;89%

Waco;Mostly clear;83;S;9;64%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;3;83%

Wharton;Clear;79;ESE;2;87%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;7;66%

Wink;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;12;51%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;8;63%

