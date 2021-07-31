Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Saturday, July 31, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;59%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;79;S;8;55%

Alice;Partly cloudy;78;S;3;92%

Alpine;Clear;74;SW;3;56%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;75;SSW;5;61%

Angleton;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Mostly clear;86;SSE;3;66%

Austin;Cloudy;82;N;5;71%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;77;S;5;87%

Bay;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;95%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;81;WSW;2;84%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;98%

Borger;Partly cloudy;82;S;9;48%

Bowie;Clear;79;S;3;76%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;82;SSE;5;65%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;80;S;3;71%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;4;88%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;67%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;77%

Canadian;Mostly clear;76;NE;1;64%

Castroville;Mostly clear;80;SE;3;82%

Childress;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;59%

Cleburne;Clear;81;SSE;2;79%

College Station;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;78%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;69%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;SE;6;97%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;81;S;6;84%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;8;77%

Dalhart;Clear;74;S;14;59%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;7;60%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;83;S;7;71%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;85;S;7;67%

Decatur;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;67%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;87;E;7;50%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;82;E;5;60%

Denton;Mostly clear;84;SSE;2;73%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;79;SE;4;54%

Dumas;Clear;71;S;7;68%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;S;4;85%

El Paso;Cloudy;83;SW;3;40%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;SSW;5;83%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;91%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;74%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;2;61%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;85;S;9;67%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;85;SSE;2;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;77%

Fredericksburg;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%

Gainesville;Clear;81;Calm;0;74%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;85;SW;6;76%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;4;82%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;79%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;SE;2;90%

Gilmer;Clear;77;E;1;95%

Graham;Mostly clear;83;SSE;4;65%

Granbury;Clear;83;SSE;2;74%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;2;67%

Greenville;Clear;79;S;1;89%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;20;56%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;71%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;93%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;2;85%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;78;S;5;89%

Henderson;Clear;77;ENE;1;92%

Hereford;Mostly clear;71;SW;3;71%

Hillsboro;Clear;79;SSE;3;89%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;81;SE;10;76%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;1;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;6;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;8;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;82;S;5;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;6;71%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;84;S;7;84%

Jacksonville;Mostly clear;77;WSW;1;94%

Jasper;Clear;77;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Mostly clear;82;ESE;3;57%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;81;SE;9;82%

Kerrville;Clear;74;Calm;0;84%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;74%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;9;76%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;81%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;86%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;2;81%

Lancaster;Mostly clear;80;SSE;2;84%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;85;SE;12;63%

Llano;Mostly clear;79;SE;3;82%

Longview;Clear;79;SSW;1;92%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;77;SE;2;63%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;90%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;81%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;80;SSE;5;78%

Mckinney;Clear;82;SE;5;73%

Mesquite;Clear;78;SE;3;94%

Midland;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;59%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;59%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;85%

Mineola;Clear;80;ESE;2;91%

Mineral Wells;Clear;81;SSE;7;73%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;78;Calm;0;97%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;92%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;87%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;81;SE;8;50%

Orange;Mostly clear;83;WSW;2;80%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;84;S;7;79%

Palestine;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;94%

Pampa;Clear;74;S;8;70%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;76;S;6;55%

Paris;Clear;81;S;3;78%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;42%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;74;S;7;63%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;70;SSW;2;87%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;90%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;77%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;85%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;83;S;4;80%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;6;94%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;89%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;79%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;75;SSE;4;77%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;50%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;81%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;81;SSE;5;87%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;5;96%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;71;NE;1;70%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;82;SSE;5;68%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;57%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;2;58%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;78;SSE;3;75%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;SSW;2;88%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;10;59%

Temple;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;76%

Terrell;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;84%

Tyler;Mostly clear;80;ESE;2;88%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;5;77%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;59%

Victoria;Mostly clear;78;SSE;2;89%

Waco;Clear;84;SSE;8;71%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;88%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;79;E;1;89%

Wichita Falls;Clear;82;S;7;65%

Wink;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;7;50%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;7;74%

