TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Wednesday, November 18, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;53;S;7;33%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;50;SSE;10;29%
Alice;Clear;51;N;5;92%
Alpine;Clear;49;WSW;7;61%
Amarillo;Clear;51;SSW;11;63%
Angleton;Clear;50;N;5;79%
Arlington;Mostly clear;57;SE;5;45%
Austin;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;52%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;40;WNW;3;79%
Bay;Clear;48;Calm;0;84%
Beaumont;Mostly clear;52;NNE;3;69%
Beeville;Clear;53;NNE;6;89%
Borger;Clear;56;SSW;14;35%
Bowie;Clear;45;SE;5;61%
Breckenridge;Clear;51;SE;6;46%
Brenham;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;82%
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;71%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;61;NNW;3;86%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;3;64%
Burnet;Clear;49;SSE;3;59%
Canadian;Clear;54;WSW;10;33%
Castroville;Clear;45;NW;7;54%
Childress;Clear;46;S;8;40%
Cleburne;Mostly clear;50;SE;6;49%
College Station;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;50%
Comanche;Clear;49;S;9;51%
Conroe;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;79%
Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;52;NNW;3;86%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;54;SE;7;58%
Cotulla;Clear;52;ESE;6;82%
Dalhart;Mostly clear;44;SSW;13;49%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;58;SE;10;45%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;55;SSE;6;48%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;53;SSE;8;56%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;51;SE;6;50%
Del Rio;Clear;56;ESE;5;35%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;52;E;6;38%
Denton;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;75%
Dryden;Clear;51;N;6;46%
Dumas;Clear;49;SSW;13;61%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;62;N;2;93%
El Paso;Clear;62;E;3;23%
Ellington;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;67%
Falfurrias;Clear;53;NE;3;94%
Fort Hood;Clear;51;Calm;0;48%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;51;SE;3;50%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;51;S;5;51%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;52;S;6;52%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;47;SSE;5;56%
Fredericksburg;Clear;36;Calm;0;62%
Gainesville;Clear;47;SSE;3;79%
Galveston;Mostly clear;62;NNE;8;72%
Gatesville;Clear;45;Calm;0;61%
Georgetown;Clear;43;Calm;0;62%
Giddings;Clear;48;Calm;0;64%
Gilmer;Clear;46;Calm;0;70%
Graham;Clear;48;Calm;0;55%
Granbury;Clear;46;ESE;5;68%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;57;SE;5;45%
Greenville;Clear;48;Calm;0;66%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;58;W;9;30%
Hamilton;Clear;50;SSE;6;48%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;58;NNW;6;93%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;44;Calm;0;74%
Hebbronville;Mostly clear;55;E;6;88%
Henderson;Clear;43;Calm;0;86%
Hereford;Mostly clear;49;SW;14;73%
Hillsboro;Mostly clear;56;ESE;9;44%
Hondo;Clear;41;N;5;41%
Houston;Partly cloudy;61;E;13;47%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;66%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;61;E;13;47%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;81%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;79%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;79%
Houston Hull;Clear;48;N;5;82%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;53;Calm;0;66%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;68%
Ingleside;Mostly clear;62;N;7;73%
Jacksonville;Clear;45;ESE;2;85%
Jasper;Clear;45;Calm;0;96%
Junction;Clear;51;Calm;0;30%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;47;Calm;0;60%
Kerrville;Clear;34;Calm;0;69%
Killeen;Clear;51;Calm;0;48%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;51;Calm;0;48%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;52;NNW;6;89%
La Grange;Clear;45;Calm;0;68%
Lago Vista;Clear;56;SSE;5;35%
Lancaster;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;64%
Laredo;Clear;62;SE;8;65%
Llano;Partly cloudy;37;Calm;0;69%
Longview;Clear;46;ESE;1;73%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;52;S;8;55%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;49;ENE;5;70%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;64;N;7;80%
Mcgregor;Clear;48;SE;2;51%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;54;SSE;9;56%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;50;SE;5;61%
Midland;Clear;53;SSE;8;62%
Midland Airpark;Clear;53;SSE;8;62%
Midlothian;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;64%
Mineola;Clear;44;ESE;2;85%
Mineral Wells;Clear;46;SE;9;62%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;47;ESE;3;68%
Nacogdoches;Clear;41;Calm;0;92%
New Braunfels;Clear;45;NW;5;51%
Odessa;Clear;53;S;9;60%
Orange;Clear;53;Calm;0;60%
Palacios;Mostly clear;49;N;7;73%
Palestine;Clear;56;E;9;53%
Pampa;Clear;50;S;16;41%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;50;SW;10;43%
Paris;Mostly clear;45;SE;6;70%
Pecos;Mostly clear;45;SSW;3;75%
Perryton;Clear;48;S;15;45%
Plainview;Clear;44;SSW;8;58%
Pleasanton;Clear;41;Calm;0;73%
Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;66;NE;4;72%
Port Isabel;Mostly clear;62;ENE;4;82%
Port Lavaca;Clear;55;NNE;3;66%
Randolph AFB;Clear;43;NNW;5;60%
Robstown;Mostly clear;54;N;5;85%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;49;SE;6;48%
San Angelo;Clear;49;S;7;34%
San Antonio;Clear;49;NE;2;52%
San Antonio Stinson;Clear;46;Calm;0;60%
San Marcos;Clear;41;Calm;0;59%
Seminole;Clear;43;Calm;0;84%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;55;SE;10;48%
Snyder;Clear;47;S;7;34%
Sonora;Clear;39;Calm;0;69%
Stephenville;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;58%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;52;SE;7;56%
Sweetwater;Clear;51;S;8;28%
Temple;Clear;51;S;3;45%
Terrell;Clear;51;ESE;5;60%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;50;ESE;2;69%
Uvalde;Clear;48;ENE;6;53%
Vernon;Mostly clear;47;S;3;52%
Victoria;Clear;45;NE;2;76%
Waco;Clear;47;E;3;60%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;92%
Wharton;Clear;47;Calm;0;70%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;44;SSE;9;64%
Wink;Clear;55;SE;15;61%
Zapata;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;1;90%
