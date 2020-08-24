TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;76;SE;10;53%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;74;SSW;5;41%
Alice;Clear;75;N;5;87%
Alpine;Clear;74;Calm;0;41%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;7;44%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;74;N;3;93%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;49%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;62%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;76;WSW;3;81%
Bay;Clear;73;Calm;0;95%
Beaumont;Mostly clear;78;N;2;84%
Beeville;Clear;76;Calm;0;95%
Borger;Clear;80;SSE;14;34%
Bowie;Clear;73;Calm;0;66%
Breckenridge;Clear;77;Calm;0;49%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%
Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;0;78%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;60%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;59%
Canadian;Clear;76;S;13;43%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;63%
Childress;Clear;74;SE;9;49%
Cleburne;Clear;79;E;6;57%
College Station;Clear;80;Calm;0;68%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;63%
Conroe;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;E;3;81%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;80;E;7;61%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;59%
Dalhart;Mostly clear;75;SSE;12;46%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;83;E;8;48%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;81;ESE;7;52%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;52%
Decatur;Clear;76;E;3;58%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;10;41%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;81;ESE;8;47%
Denton;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;6;48%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;77;SE;8;44%
Dumas;Partly cloudy;73;SE;12;40%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;75;N;1;84%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;87;ENE;3;26%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;53%
Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;52%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;5;47%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;6;48%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;73;Calm;0;70%
Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;80%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;61%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;87;E;10;69%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;60%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;3;60%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Gilmer;Clear;70;Calm;0;81%
Graham;Clear;72;Calm;0;65%
Granbury;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;55%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;49%
Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;60%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;16;38%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;59%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;75;WNW;3;93%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;67%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%
Henderson;Clear;77;ENE;5;62%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;76;S;12;38%
Hillsboro;Clear;81;ENE;7;61%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;63%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;69%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;W;3;71%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;69%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;99%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;3;92%
Jacksonville;Clear;71;E;2;84%
Jasper;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%
Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;57%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;71%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;70%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;53%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;53%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;75;N;6;93%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;82%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;78;S;5;67%
Lancaster;Clear;77;Calm;0;60%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;67%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;64%
Longview;Clear;73;NNE;2;77%
Lubbock;Clear;75;SE;6;41%
Lufkin;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;68%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;73%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;1;57%
Mckinney;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;57%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;62%
Midland;Clear;79;SE;9;33%
Midland Airpark;Clear;79;SE;9;33%
Midlothian;Clear;75;Calm;0;72%
Mineola;Clear;71;ENE;2;74%
Mineral Wells;Clear;78;SSE;5;53%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%
Nacogdoches;Clear;79;ENE;3;64%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;73%
Odessa;Clear;80;SE;9;28%
Orange;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;91%
Palacios;Mostly clear;75;NNE;3;90%
Palestine;Clear;74;ENE;5;84%
Pampa;Clear;74;SSE;16;44%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;75;S;16;40%
Paris;Clear;72;E;6;78%
Pecos;Mostly clear;80;E;8;32%
Perryton;Clear;71;S;9;49%
Plainview;Mostly clear;68;SSE;7;48%
Pleasanton;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%
Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;83;ENE;4;82%
Port Isabel;Clear;81;NE;2;78%
Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;79;N;3;91%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%
Robstown;Clear;78;NNE;2;84%
Rockport;Clear;83;E;6;73%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;73;SE;3;61%
San Angelo;Clear;77;SE;6;44%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;S;1;74%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;76%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%
Seminole;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;6;40%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;SE;9;54%
Snyder;Clear;75;ESE;7;41%
Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;50%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;59%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;E;3;73%
Sweetwater;Clear;74;SE;7;46%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;59%
Terrell;Clear;78;E;5;59%
Tyler;Clear;76;ENE;2;70%
Uvalde;Mostly clear;76;SE;3;59%
Vernon;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;53%
Victoria;Clear;73;NNE;1;88%
Waco;Clear;76;Calm;0;63%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;88%
Wharton;Clear;72;Calm;0;87%
Wichita Falls;Clear;73;ESE;12;60%
Wink;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;14;29%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;78;NNE;1;78%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather