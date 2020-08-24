TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Monday, August 24, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;76;SE;10;53%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;74;SSW;5;41%

Alice;Clear;75;N;5;87%

Alpine;Clear;74;Calm;0;41%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;7;44%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;74;N;3;93%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;49%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;62%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;76;WSW;3;81%

Bay;Clear;73;Calm;0;95%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;78;N;2;84%

Beeville;Clear;76;Calm;0;95%

Borger;Clear;80;SSE;14;34%

Bowie;Clear;73;Calm;0;66%

Breckenridge;Clear;77;Calm;0;49%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84%

Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;0;78%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;60%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;59%

Canadian;Clear;76;S;13;43%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;63%

Childress;Clear;74;SE;9;49%

Cleburne;Clear;79;E;6;57%

College Station;Clear;80;Calm;0;68%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;63%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;80;E;3;81%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;80;E;7;61%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;79;SE;5;59%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;75;SSE;12;46%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;83;E;8;48%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;81;ESE;7;52%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;9;52%

Decatur;Clear;76;E;3;58%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;10;41%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;81;ESE;8;47%

Denton;Partly cloudy;84;ESE;6;48%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;77;SE;8;44%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;73;SE;12;40%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;75;N;1;84%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;87;ENE;3;26%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;53%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;52%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;5;47%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;6;48%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;73;Calm;0;70%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;71;Calm;0;80%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;61%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;87;E;10;69%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;60%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;3;60%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Gilmer;Clear;70;Calm;0;81%

Graham;Clear;72;Calm;0;65%

Granbury;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;55%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;81;E;8;49%

Greenville;Clear;79;Calm;0;60%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;16;38%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;59%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;75;WNW;3;93%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;67%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%

Henderson;Clear;77;ENE;5;62%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;76;S;12;38%

Hillsboro;Clear;81;ENE;7;61%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;76;S;5;63%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;69%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;W;3;71%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;99%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81%

Huntsville;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;3;92%

Jacksonville;Clear;71;E;2;84%

Jasper;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%

Junction;Clear;76;Calm;0;57%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;71%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;70%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;53%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;53%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;75;N;6;93%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;82%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;78;S;5;67%

Lancaster;Clear;77;Calm;0;60%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;3;67%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;64%

Longview;Clear;73;NNE;2;77%

Lubbock;Clear;75;SE;6;41%

Lufkin;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;68%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;73%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;1;57%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;57%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;62%

Midland;Clear;79;SE;9;33%

Midland Airpark;Clear;79;SE;9;33%

Midlothian;Clear;75;Calm;0;72%

Mineola;Clear;71;ENE;2;74%

Mineral Wells;Clear;78;SSE;5;53%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%

Nacogdoches;Clear;79;ENE;3;64%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;73%

Odessa;Clear;80;SE;9;28%

Orange;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;91%

Palacios;Mostly clear;75;NNE;3;90%

Palestine;Clear;74;ENE;5;84%

Pampa;Clear;74;SSE;16;44%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;75;S;16;40%

Paris;Clear;72;E;6;78%

Pecos;Mostly clear;80;E;8;32%

Perryton;Clear;71;S;9;49%

Plainview;Mostly clear;68;SSE;7;48%

Pleasanton;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%

Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;83;ENE;4;82%

Port Isabel;Clear;81;NE;2;78%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;79;N;3;91%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;73%

Robstown;Clear;78;NNE;2;84%

Rockport;Clear;83;E;6;73%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;73;SE;3;61%

San Angelo;Clear;77;SE;6;44%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;S;1;74%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;76%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;6;40%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;80;SE;9;54%

Snyder;Clear;75;ESE;7;41%

Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;50%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;59%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;E;3;73%

Sweetwater;Clear;74;SE;7;46%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;59%

Terrell;Clear;78;E;5;59%

Tyler;Clear;76;ENE;2;70%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;76;SE;3;59%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;53%

Victoria;Clear;73;NNE;1;88%

Waco;Clear;76;Calm;0;63%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;88%

Wharton;Clear;72;Calm;0;87%

Wichita Falls;Clear;73;ESE;12;60%

Wink;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;14;29%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;78;NNE;1;78%

