TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 31, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;76;SSE;9;68%

Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;76;SE;13;64%

Alice;Clear;81;SE;7;84%

Alpine;Clear;64;WSW;3;81%

Amarillo;Clear;71;SE;15;78%

Angleton;Clear;77;ENE;3;90%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;79%

Austin;Clear;83;N;5;62%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

Bay;Clear;78;Calm;0;95%

Beaumont;Clear;76;N;1;90%

Beeville;Clear;79;Calm;9;88%

Borger;Clear;72;SE;6;65%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;95%

Breckenridge;Clear;73;E;7;77%

Brenham;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;85%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SE;6;85%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;72;E;5;82%

Burnet;Clear;78;E;5;66%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;14;93%

Castroville;Clear;80;ESE;5;64%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;12;83%

Cleburne;Clear;73;NE;7;88%

College Station;Clear;78;ESE;5;81%

Comanche;Clear;70;S;5;100%

Conroe;Clear;73;NNW;3;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;83;SSE;8;79%

Corsicana;Clear;77;E;5;78%

Cotulla;Clear;84;SE;18;60%

Dalhart;Clear;69;NE;8;80%

Dallas Love;Showers;77;Calm;0;76%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;74;NE;5;81%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;72;NNE;5;90%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;69;ENE;6;95%

Del Rio;Clear;87;E;8;45%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;83;ESE;12;52%

Denton;Partly cloudy;72;NE;3;90%

Dryden;Clear;81;E;9;50%

Dumas;Clear;67;E;10;78%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;82;SE;8;76%

El Paso;Clear;80;SSE;9;49%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%

Falfurrias;Clear;80;Calm;0;85%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;63%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;6;90%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;6;90%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;74;N;5;84%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;71;Calm;0;91%

Fredericksburg;Clear;71;Calm;0;87%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;96%

Galveston;Mostly clear;85;SE;7;76%

Gatesville;Clear;75;Calm;0;73%

Georgetown;Clear;79;Calm;0;66%

Giddings;Clear;81;S;3;86%

Gilmer;Clear;73;Calm;0;87%

Graham;Clear;69;Calm;0;94%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;87%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;79%

Greenville;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;10;56%

Hamilton;Clear;73;Calm;0;82%

Harlingen;Clear;79;SSE;7;87%

Hearne;Clear;79;Calm;0;78%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;78;Calm;0;85%

Henderson;Clear;74;Calm;0;94%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;75;S;8;73%

Hillsboro;Clear;73;NNE;3;90%

Hondo;Clear;81;ESE;8;66%

Houston;Clear;81;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;81;Calm;0;78%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;81;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;75;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Clear;80;Calm;0;84%

Houston Hooks;Clear;76;NNE;3;90%

Houston Hull;Clear;80;SSE;3;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Clear;78;ESE;5;86%

Huntsville;Clear;78;Calm;0;73%

Ingleside;Clear;83;SSE;8;81%

Jacksonville;Clear;76;Calm;1;86%

Jasper;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Clear;75;Calm;0;68%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;81;SE;9;67%

Kerrville;Clear;74;Calm;0;88%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;63%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;63%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;81;SE;6;84%

La Grange;Clear;79;Calm;0;90%

Lago Vista;Clear;78;SSE;5;73%

Lancaster;Showers;74;Calm;0;84%

Laredo;Clear;85;ENE;5;63%

Llano;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;78%

Longview;Clear;74;NNW;2;90%

Lubbock;Clear;76;ESE;12;74%

Lufkin;Clear;72;Calm;0;90%

Mcallen;Clear;83;SE;10;71%

Mcgregor;Clear;79;NE;6;71%

Mckinney;Clear;73;N;3;87%

Mesquite;Clear;73;N;3;90%

Midland;Clear;80;SSE;8;46%

Midland Airpark;Clear;80;SSE;8;46%

Midlothian;Clear;73;Calm;0;84%

Mineola;Clear;75;Calm;1;85%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;7;89%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%

Nacogdoches;Clear;72;NNW;3;100%

New Braunfels;Clear;80;S;6;71%

Odessa;Clear;77;ESE;5;49%

Orange;Clear;76;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Clear;83;SE;8;76%

Palestine;Clear;77;Calm;0;80%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;17;88%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;ESE;7;82%

Paris;Thunderstorms;72;NE;12;93%

Pecos;Clear;75;Calm;0;45%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;15;85%

Plainview;Clear;68;ESE;5;87%

Pleasanton;Clear;78;Calm;0;79%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;84;SE;12;79%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;SE;10;86%

Port Lavaca;Clear;81;SSE;5;87%

Randolph AFB;Clear;79;S;8;75%

Robstown;Clear;81;SSE;5;83%

Rockport;Clear;83;SE;12;79%

Rocksprings;Clear;74;SE;6;75%

San Angelo;Clear;75;NE;6;61%

San Antonio;Clear;81;SSE;8;71%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;82;SSE;8;69%

San Marcos;Clear;77;Calm;0;73%

Seminole;Clear;73;Calm;0;55%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;71;ENE;3;96%

Snyder;Clear;75;SE;9;70%

Sonora;Clear;77;SE;6;57%

Stephenville;Rain;72;E;6;87%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;5;88%

Sweetwater;Clear;76;SE;13;67%

Temple;Clear;79;SE;5;71%

Terrell;Clear;77;ESE;3;78%

Tyler;Clear;77;E;3;85%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;80;E;7;65%

Vernon;Mostly clear;72;ESE;9;89%

Victoria;Clear;79;SE;7;89%

Waco;Clear;76;NNE;5;73%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;3;78%

Wharton;Clear;75;Calm;0;88%

Wichita Falls;Clear;72;E;8;85%

Wink;Clear;76;Calm;0;55%

Zapata;Clear;83;ESE;12;66%

