TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;87;SSW;16;50%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;88;S;13;45%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;63%
Alpine;Sunny;84;Calm;0;34%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;86;SW;10;50%
Angleton;Mostly sunny;88;S;8;69%
Arlington;Sunny;84;SSW;13;61%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;7;53%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;13;76%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;6;65%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;87;SW;4;73%
Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;9;68%
Borger;Sunny;90;SW;12;37%
Bowie;Sunny;90;S;10;52%
Breckenridge;Sunny;92;SSW;13;40%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;90;S;9;62%
Bridgeport;Sunny;90;SSW;10;46%
Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;16;69%
Brownwood;Sunny;86;SSW;13;48%
Burnet;Sunny;83;SSW;12;64%
Canadian;Sunny;95;WSW;13;33%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;8;58%
Childress;Sunny;88;SSW;17;42%
Cleburne;Sunny;88;S;13;54%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;12;71%
Comanche;Sunny;88;SSW;10;50%
Conroe;Partly sunny;86;SW;6;74%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;S;12;69%
Corsicana;Sunny;85;SSW;14;69%
Cotulla;Mostly sunny;87;SE;13;67%
Dalhart;Sunny;78;E;3;61%
Dallas Love;Sunny;88;SSW;10;54%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;86;S;12;58%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;85;S;15;60%
Decatur;Sunny;90;SSW;10;45%
Del Rio;Cloudy;85;ESE;12;67%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;7;69%
Denton;Sunny;88;S;13;53%
Dryden;Sunny;84;E;9;51%
Dumas;Sunny;85;WSW;5;43%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;91;SSE;11;57%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;ENE;3;56%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;SW;12;62%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;S;13;58%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;61%
Fort Worth;Sunny;85;S;14;58%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;88;S;14;53%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;88;SSW;13;51%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;84;S;9;61%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;84;S;13;56%
Gainesville;Sunny;90;SSW;12;49%
Galveston;Sunny;88;SSW;6;76%
Gatesville;Sunny;86;S;10;61%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;15;62%
Giddings;Partly sunny;91;WSW;7;62%
Gilmer;Sunny;86;SSW;6;65%
Graham;Sunny;90;SSW;12;50%
Granbury;Sunny;90;SSW;10;46%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;SSW;13;61%
Greenville;Sunny;91;S;12;48%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;18;44%
Hamilton;Sunny;87;SSW;10;52%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;SSE;15;55%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;73%
Hebbronville;Sunny;90;S;8;51%
Henderson;Sunny;85;SSW;8;73%
Hereford;Sunny;89;W;10;37%
Hillsboro;Sunny;86;SSW;13;65%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;69%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;91;S;7;58%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;12;63%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;91;S;7;58%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;89;S;5;65%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;88;S;6;69%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;6;74%
Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;88;S;9;72%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;6;63%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;88;SW;10;62%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;89;S;10;73%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;8;79%
Jasper;Partly sunny;87;SSW;6;74%
Junction;Sunny;82;S;9;64%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;8;58%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;68%
Killeen;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;61%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;61%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;13;64%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;60%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;10;64%
Lancaster;Sunny;88;SW;9;57%
Laredo;Sunny;86;SSE;13;69%
Llano;Sunny;90;S;9;48%
Longview;Sunny;87;SSW;8;69%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;43%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;83;N;3;79%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;90;SSE;15;63%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;13;62%
Mckinney;Sunny;88;SSW;9;53%
Mesquite;Sunny;84;S;12;69%
Midland;Mostly sunny;87;S;15;48%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;87;S;15;48%
Midlothian;Sunny;89;S;15;55%
Mineola;Sunny;86;SSW;8;69%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;87;SW;8;50%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;90;SSW;6;55%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;88;SW;6;70%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;87;S;15;67%
Odessa;Mostly sunny;84;S;15;47%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;5;75%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;91;S;10;63%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;6;72%
Pampa;Sunny;92;SW;16;30%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;WSW;12;31%
Paris;Sunny;88;SSW;12;62%
Pecos;Mostly sunny;92;WSW;5;29%
Perryton;Sunny;87;Calm;0;41%
Plainview;Partly sunny;86;SSW;17;38%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;8;61%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;74%
Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;SSE;12;67%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;S;7;69%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;72%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;91;S;12;59%
Rockport;Partly sunny;89;S;12;69%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;66%
San Angelo;Sunny;86;S;14;50%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;86;S;7;71%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;87;S;6;60%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;84;SW;14;74%
Seminole;Sunny;87;S;8;36%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;90;S;10;55%
Snyder;Sunny;86;SSW;15;50%
Sonora;Sunny;84;S;13;57%
Stephenville;Sunny;87;SW;10;49%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;90;SSW;12;54%
Sweetwater;Sunny;89;S;20;44%
Temple;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;16;69%
Terrell;Sunny;87;SW;10;64%
Tyler;Sunny;86;SSW;10;69%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;12;70%
Vernon;Sunny;94;SW;16;38%
Victoria;Partly sunny;89;S;8;68%
Waco;Mostly sunny;86;SW;13;64%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;92;S;17;54%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;91;S;8;55%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;92;SSW;9;45%
Wink;Sunny;86;SE;12;36%
Zapata;Sunny;90;SSE;8;55%
