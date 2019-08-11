TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;87;SSW;16;50%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;88;S;13;45%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;90;S;14;63%

Alpine;Sunny;84;Calm;0;34%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;86;SW;10;50%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;88;S;8;69%

Arlington;Sunny;84;SSW;13;61%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;7;53%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;13;76%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;6;65%

Beaumont;Partly sunny;87;SW;4;73%

Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;9;68%

Borger;Sunny;90;SW;12;37%

Bowie;Sunny;90;S;10;52%

Breckenridge;Sunny;92;SSW;13;40%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;90;S;9;62%

Bridgeport;Sunny;90;SSW;10;46%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;16;69%

Brownwood;Sunny;86;SSW;13;48%

Burnet;Sunny;83;SSW;12;64%

Canadian;Sunny;95;WSW;13;33%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;8;58%

Childress;Sunny;88;SSW;17;42%

Cleburne;Sunny;88;S;13;54%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;86;SW;12;71%

Comanche;Sunny;88;SSW;10;50%

Conroe;Partly sunny;86;SW;6;74%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;S;12;69%

Corsicana;Sunny;85;SSW;14;69%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;87;SE;13;67%

Dalhart;Sunny;78;E;3;61%

Dallas Love;Sunny;88;SSW;10;54%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;86;S;12;58%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;85;S;15;60%

Decatur;Sunny;90;SSW;10;45%

Del Rio;Cloudy;85;ESE;12;67%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;7;69%

Denton;Sunny;88;S;13;53%

Dryden;Sunny;84;E;9;51%

Dumas;Sunny;85;WSW;5;43%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;91;SSE;11;57%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;79;ENE;3;56%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;90;SW;12;62%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;91;S;13;58%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;61%

Fort Worth;Sunny;85;S;14;58%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;88;S;14;53%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;88;SSW;13;51%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;84;S;9;61%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;84;S;13;56%

Gainesville;Sunny;90;SSW;12;49%

Galveston;Sunny;88;SSW;6;76%

Gatesville;Sunny;86;S;10;61%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;88;SSW;15;62%

Giddings;Partly sunny;91;WSW;7;62%

Gilmer;Sunny;86;SSW;6;65%

Graham;Sunny;90;SSW;12;50%

Granbury;Sunny;90;SSW;10;46%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;SSW;13;61%

Greenville;Sunny;91;S;12;48%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;80;WSW;18;44%

Hamilton;Sunny;87;SSW;10;52%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;96;SSE;15;55%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;88;S;10;73%

Hebbronville;Sunny;90;S;8;51%

Henderson;Sunny;85;SSW;8;73%

Hereford;Sunny;89;W;10;37%

Hillsboro;Sunny;86;SSW;13;65%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;10;69%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;91;S;7;58%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;12;63%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;91;S;7;58%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;89;S;5;65%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;88;S;6;69%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;6;74%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;88;S;9;72%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;90;WSW;6;63%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;88;SW;10;62%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;89;S;10;73%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;84;SSW;8;79%

Jasper;Partly sunny;87;SSW;6;74%

Junction;Sunny;82;S;9;64%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;8;58%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;68%

Killeen;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;61%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;86;SSW;16;61%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;13;64%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;60%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;10;64%

Lancaster;Sunny;88;SW;9;57%

Laredo;Sunny;86;SSE;13;69%

Llano;Sunny;90;S;9;48%

Longview;Sunny;87;SSW;8;69%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;43%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;83;N;3;79%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;90;SSE;15;63%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;87;SSW;13;62%

Mckinney;Sunny;88;SSW;9;53%

Mesquite;Sunny;84;S;12;69%

Midland;Mostly sunny;87;S;15;48%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;87;S;15;48%

Midlothian;Sunny;89;S;15;55%

Mineola;Sunny;86;SSW;8;69%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;87;SW;8;50%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;90;SSW;6;55%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;88;SW;6;70%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;87;S;15;67%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;84;S;15;47%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;89;WNW;5;75%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;91;S;10;63%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;86;SSW;6;72%

Pampa;Sunny;92;SW;16;30%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;WSW;12;31%

Paris;Sunny;88;SSW;12;62%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;92;WSW;5;29%

Perryton;Sunny;87;Calm;0;41%

Plainview;Partly sunny;86;SSW;17;38%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;8;61%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;89;SSE;10;74%

Port Isabel;Partly sunny;88;SSE;12;67%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;91;S;7;69%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;85;S;10;72%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;91;S;12;59%

Rockport;Partly sunny;89;S;12;69%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;66%

San Angelo;Sunny;86;S;14;50%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;86;S;7;71%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;87;S;6;60%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;84;SW;14;74%

Seminole;Sunny;87;S;8;36%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;90;S;10;55%

Snyder;Sunny;86;SSW;15;50%

Sonora;Sunny;84;S;13;57%

Stephenville;Sunny;87;SW;10;49%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;90;SSW;12;54%

Sweetwater;Sunny;89;S;20;44%

Temple;Mostly sunny;86;SSW;16;69%

Terrell;Sunny;87;SW;10;64%

Tyler;Sunny;86;SSW;10;69%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;12;70%

Vernon;Sunny;94;SW;16;38%

Victoria;Partly sunny;89;S;8;68%

Waco;Mostly sunny;86;SW;13;64%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;92;S;17;54%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;91;S;8;55%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;92;SSW;9;45%

Wink;Sunny;86;SE;12;36%

Zapata;Sunny;90;SSE;8;55%

_____

