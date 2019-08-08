TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;93;SSW;14;46%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;94;S;14;41%

Alice;Sunny;100;SSE;17;38%

Alpine;Sunny;92;Calm;0;28%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;93;S;11;40%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;91;S;13;65%

Arlington;Partly sunny;90;S;12;55%

Austin;Mostly sunny;94;S;7;45%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;90;SSW;13;55%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;96;SSW;12;56%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;92;SW;8;62%

Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;15;45%

Borger;Sunny;92;SSE;15;37%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;92;S;10;55%

Breckenridge;Sunny;97;WSW;7;38%

Brenham;Partly sunny;95;SSW;9;48%

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;94;SSW;10;48%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;SSE;24;55%

Brownwood;Sunny;95;SSE;13;36%

Burnet;Mostly sunny;90;S;12;48%

Canadian;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;13;56%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;6;50%

Childress;Cloudy;85;NE;10;56%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;51%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;92;S;14;53%

Comanche;Mostly sunny;96;S;13;38%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;93;S;9;57%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;95;S;20;52%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;12;58%

Cotulla;Sunny;95;SSW;9;45%

Dalhart;Sunny;80;NE;15;57%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;53%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;90;S;9;55%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;90;S;6;57%

Decatur;Partly sunny;93;S;12;49%

Del Rio;Sunny;92;SE;13;53%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;89;ESE;14;60%

Denton;Partly sunny;93;SSW;9;55%

Dryden;Sunny;90;SE;9;45%

Dumas;Sunny;88;Calm;0;40%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;18;39%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;86;NNE;9;43%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;12;62%

Falfurrias;Sunny;101;S;12;34%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;53%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;92;SSW;10;53%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;93;S;13;51%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;94;S;10;47%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;S;8;55%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;90;S;13;44%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;92;S;12;56%

Galveston;Partly sunny;93;SSW;13;65%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;5;51%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;90;S;17;53%

Giddings;Partly sunny;96;S;10;47%

Gilmer;Sunny;91;SSW;5;54%

Graham;Sunny;95;S;6;48%

Granbury;Partly sunny;95;SSW;6;43%

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;S;12;55%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;91;S;8;55%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;20;39%

Hamilton;Mostly sunny;94;S;6;39%

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;96;S;21;47%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;14;58%

Hebbronville;Sunny;98;S;13;28%

Henderson;Partly sunny;90;S;6;53%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;8;31%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;51%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;87;S;9;60%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;52%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;95;S;13;52%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;52%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;94;WSW;8;57%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;93;SSW;9;55%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;90;S;12;57%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;94;S;10;61%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;93;SSW;8;51%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;SSW;10;55%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;94;SSW;22;60%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;SSW;9;61%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;63%

Junction;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;9;39%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;89;S;7;59%

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;89;S;10;55%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;53%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;53%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;98;S;20;42%

La Grange;Partly sunny;96;S;8;49%

Lago Vista;Sunny;90;SW;10;50%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;91;S;7;55%

Laredo;Sunny;93;ESE;6;49%

Llano;Mostly sunny;97;S;10;36%

Longview;Mostly sunny;92;SW;8;55%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;13;41%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;62%

Mcallen;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;22;39%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;92;S;10;51%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;91;S;8;59%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;88;S;8;65%

Midland;Mostly sunny;94;SE;10;36%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;94;SE;10;36%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;92;SSE;10;52%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;91;SSW;9;61%

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;9;46%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;91;W;6;53%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;91;SW;8;56%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;93;S;8;51%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;SE;14;38%

Orange;Partly sunny;94;SW;7;64%

Palacios;Sunny;92;S;14;61%

Palestine;Partly sunny;90;SW;9;59%

Pampa;Sunny;90;SSE;17;40%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;S;15;35%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;89;SSW;9;64%

Pecos;Partly sunny;98;S;5;23%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;82;E;16;56%

Plainview;Cloudy;82;ESE;6;61%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;8;49%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;90;S;16;67%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;SSE;22;56%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;SSW;15;60%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;12;58%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;98;S;15;41%

Rockport;Partly sunny;92;S;12;63%

Rocksprings;Sunny;88;SE;12;53%

San Angelo;Sunny;95;S;10;40%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;10;57%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;6;49%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;94;SSE;10;51%

Seminole;Sunny;95;SSE;14;29%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;93;S;13;55%

Snyder;Sunny;92;SSE;9;43%

Sonora;Sunny;93;S;9;38%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;S;7;41%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;93;SW;9;50%

Sweetwater;Sunny;94;Calm;0;38%

Temple;Mostly sunny;91;S;14;55%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;61%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;91;S;11;58%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;90;SE;9;58%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;96;Calm;0;34%

Victoria;Partly sunny;95;S;12;54%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;90;S;13;55%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;96;S;20;45%

Wharton;Partly sunny;95;SSW;14;42%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;96;SSW;9;42%

Wink;Sunny;94;ESE;7;32%

Zapata;Sunny;97;SSE;12;34%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather