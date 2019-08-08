TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Thursday, August 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;93;SSW;14;46%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;94;S;14;41%
Alice;Sunny;100;SSE;17;38%
Alpine;Sunny;92;Calm;0;28%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;93;S;11;40%
Angleton;Mostly cloudy;91;S;13;65%
Arlington;Partly sunny;90;S;12;55%
Austin;Mostly sunny;94;S;7;45%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;90;SSW;13;55%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;96;SSW;12;56%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;92;SW;8;62%
Beeville;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;15;45%
Borger;Sunny;92;SSE;15;37%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;92;S;10;55%
Breckenridge;Sunny;97;WSW;7;38%
Brenham;Partly sunny;95;SSW;9;48%
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;94;SSW;10;48%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;95;SSE;24;55%
Brownwood;Sunny;95;SSE;13;36%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;90;S;12;48%
Canadian;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;13;56%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;6;50%
Childress;Cloudy;85;NE;10;56%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;51%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;92;S;14;53%
Comanche;Mostly sunny;96;S;13;38%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;93;S;9;57%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;95;S;20;52%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;90;SSW;12;58%
Cotulla;Sunny;95;SSW;9;45%
Dalhart;Sunny;80;NE;15;57%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;53%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;90;S;9;55%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;90;S;6;57%
Decatur;Partly sunny;93;S;12;49%
Del Rio;Sunny;92;SE;13;53%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;89;ESE;14;60%
Denton;Partly sunny;93;SSW;9;55%
Dryden;Sunny;90;SE;9;45%
Dumas;Sunny;88;Calm;0;40%
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;18;39%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;86;NNE;9;43%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;91;SW;12;62%
Falfurrias;Sunny;101;S;12;34%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;53%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;92;SSW;10;53%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;93;S;13;51%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;94;S;10;47%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;S;8;55%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;90;S;13;44%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;92;S;12;56%
Galveston;Partly sunny;93;SSW;13;65%
Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;5;51%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;90;S;17;53%
Giddings;Partly sunny;96;S;10;47%
Gilmer;Sunny;91;SSW;5;54%
Graham;Sunny;95;S;6;48%
Granbury;Partly sunny;95;SSW;6;43%
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;90;S;12;55%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;91;S;8;55%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;83;WSW;20;39%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;94;S;6;39%
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;96;S;21;47%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;92;SSW;14;58%
Hebbronville;Sunny;98;S;13;28%
Henderson;Partly sunny;90;S;6;53%
Hereford;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;8;31%
Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;92;S;8;51%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;87;S;9;60%
Houston;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;52%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;95;S;13;52%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;93;Calm;0;52%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;94;WSW;8;57%
Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;93;SSW;9;55%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;90;S;12;57%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;94;S;10;61%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;93;SSW;8;51%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;93;SSW;10;55%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;94;SSW;22;60%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;90;SSW;9;61%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;92;S;7;63%
Junction;Mostly sunny;94;SSE;9;39%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;89;S;7;59%
Kerrville;Mostly sunny;89;S;10;55%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;53%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;90;SSW;10;53%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;98;S;20;42%
La Grange;Partly sunny;96;S;8;49%
Lago Vista;Sunny;90;SW;10;50%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;91;S;7;55%
Laredo;Sunny;93;ESE;6;49%
Llano;Mostly sunny;97;S;10;36%
Longview;Mostly sunny;92;SW;8;55%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;13;41%
Lufkin;Mostly sunny;89;S;12;62%
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;22;39%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;92;S;10;51%
Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;91;S;8;59%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;88;S;8;65%
Midland;Mostly sunny;94;SE;10;36%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;94;SE;10;36%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;92;SSE;10;52%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;91;SSW;9;61%
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;93;SSW;9;46%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;91;W;6;53%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;91;SW;8;56%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;93;S;8;51%
Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;SE;14;38%
Orange;Partly sunny;94;SW;7;64%
Palacios;Sunny;92;S;14;61%
Palestine;Partly sunny;90;SW;9;59%
Pampa;Sunny;90;SSE;17;40%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;91;S;15;35%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;89;SSW;9;64%
Pecos;Partly sunny;98;S;5;23%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;82;E;16;56%
Plainview;Cloudy;82;ESE;6;61%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;8;49%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;90;S;16;67%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;90;SSE;22;56%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;94;SSW;15;60%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;12;58%
Robstown;Mostly sunny;98;S;15;41%
Rockport;Partly sunny;92;S;12;63%
Rocksprings;Sunny;88;SE;12;53%
San Angelo;Sunny;95;S;10;40%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;10;57%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;6;49%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;94;SSE;10;51%
Seminole;Sunny;95;SSE;14;29%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;93;S;13;55%
Snyder;Sunny;92;SSE;9;43%
Sonora;Sunny;93;S;9;38%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;S;7;41%
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;93;SW;9;50%
Sweetwater;Sunny;94;Calm;0;38%
Temple;Mostly sunny;91;S;14;55%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;90;S;10;61%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;91;S;11;58%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;90;SE;9;58%
Vernon;Mostly cloudy;96;Calm;0;34%
Victoria;Partly sunny;95;S;12;54%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;90;S;13;55%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;96;S;20;45%
Wharton;Partly sunny;95;SSW;14;42%
Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;96;SSW;9;42%
Wink;Sunny;94;ESE;7;32%
Zapata;Sunny;97;SSE;12;34%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather