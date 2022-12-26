TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ 167 FPUS54 KCRP 260851 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TXZ343-262315- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-262315- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-262315- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ234-262315- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ239-262315- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Wind chill values around 20 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ242-262315- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ342-262315- Coastal Kleberg- 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-262315- Kleberg Islands- 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ344-262315- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-262315- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ245-262315- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-262315- Aransas Islands- 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-262315- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-262315- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ247-262315- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-262315- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ447-262315- Calhoun Islands- 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-262315- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ232-262315- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ241-262315- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ231-262315- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ240-262315- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ229-262315- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ230-262315- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 251 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TMT\/EMF _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather