TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

TXZ343-242300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values around 20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ443-242300-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ243-242300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-242300-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ239-242300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-242300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 9 above this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 19.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-242300-

Coastal Kleberg-

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 19.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 18 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ442-242300-

Kleberg Islands-

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ344-242300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ244-242300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-242300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ345-242300-

Aransas Islands-

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 11 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ346-242300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ246-242300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ247-242300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ347-242300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST

SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ447-242300-

Calhoun Islands-

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ233-242300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ232-242300-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-242300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-242300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-242300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 8 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-242300-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-242300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

331 AM CST Sat Dec 24 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

EMF/TMT

