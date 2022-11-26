TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 25, 2022

995 FPUS54 KCRP 260837

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

TXZ343-262245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-262245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ243-262245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-262245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-262245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ242-262245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-262245-

Coastal Kleberg-

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-262245-

Kleberg Islands-

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ344-262245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-262245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-262245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-262245-

Aransas Islands-

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-262245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-262245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-262245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

rising into the upper 60s after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-262245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-262245-

Calhoun Islands-

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-262245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-262245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-262245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-262245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-262245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-262245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ230-262245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

237 AM CST Sat Nov 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather