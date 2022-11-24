TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 23, 2022

_____

717 FPUS54 KCRP 240928

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

TXZ343-242330-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ443-242330-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ243-242330-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ234-242330-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely, mainly this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-242330-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ242-242330-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ342-242330-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ442-242330-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ344-242330-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ244-242330-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ245-242330-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ345-242330-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ346-242330-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ246-242330-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-242330-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-242330-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ447-242330-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ233-242330-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ232-242330-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely,

mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ241-242330-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ231-242330-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-242330-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ229-242330-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ230-242330-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with highs around 70.

$$

TC/LS

_____

