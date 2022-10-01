TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022

_____

254 FPUS54 KCRP 010826

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

TXZ343-012200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ443-012200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-012200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ234-012200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-012200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ242-012200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ342-012200-

Coastal Kleberg-

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ442-012200-

Kleberg Islands-

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ344-012200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ244-012200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ245-012200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-012200-

Aransas Islands-

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-012200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-012200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-012200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-012200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ447-012200-

Calhoun Islands-

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-012200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-012200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-012200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ231-012200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-012200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-012200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ230-012200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

326 AM CDT Sat Oct 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

PH/TE

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather