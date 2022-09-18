TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

488 FPUS54 KCRP 180713

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

TXZ343-182145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ443-182145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-182145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ234-182145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-182145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-182145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ342-182145-

Coastal Kleberg-

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ442-182145-

Kleberg Islands-

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ344-182145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ244-182145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ245-182145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ345-182145-

Aransas Islands-

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-182145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-182145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-182145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-182145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-182145-

Calhoun Islands-

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ233-182145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-182145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-182145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ231-182145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ240-182145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-182145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ230-182145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

213 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LS/EMF

