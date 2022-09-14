TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

_____

466 FPUS54 KCRP 140808

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

TXZ343-142200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ443-142200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ243-142200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ234-142200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ239-142200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ242-142200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ342-142200-

Coastal Kleberg-

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ442-142200-

Kleberg Islands-

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

80. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ344-142200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ244-142200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ245-142200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ345-142200-

Aransas Islands-

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ346-142200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ246-142200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ247-142200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ347-142200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ447-142200-

Calhoun Islands-

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ233-142200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-142200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-142200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ231-142200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ240-142200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-142200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ230-142200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

308 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TC/BF

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather