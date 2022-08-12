TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022 _____ 861 FPUS54 KCRP 120840 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 TXZ343-122115- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ443-122115- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ243-122115- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ234-122115- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ239-122115- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ242-122115- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ342-122115- Coastal Kleberg- 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-122115- Kleberg Islands- 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-122115- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ244-122115- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ245-122115- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ345-122115- Aransas Islands- 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ346-122115- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ246-122115- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ247-122115- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ347-122115- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ447-122115- Calhoun Islands- 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ233-122115- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ232-122115- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ241-122115- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ231-122115- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ240-122115- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ229-122115- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ230-122115- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 340 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. $$ 87\/HA _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather