TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

888 FPUS54 KCRP 150817

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

TXZ343-152200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ443-152200-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-152200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ234-152200-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ239-152200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ242-152200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ342-152200-

Coastal Kleberg-

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-152200-

Kleberg Islands-

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-152200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-152200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ245-152200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ345-152200-

Aransas Islands-

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ346-152200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ246-152200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ247-152200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ347-152200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ447-152200-

Calhoun Islands-

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-152200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ232-152200-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ241-152200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ231-152200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ240-152200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ229-152200-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

$$

TXZ230-152200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

317 AM CDT Fri Jul 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

$$

HAA/TMT

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather