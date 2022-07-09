TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 114 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kleberg Islands-

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Aransas Islands-

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Calhoun Islands-

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

104. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index values

up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around

104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 108. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

247 AM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 107. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

