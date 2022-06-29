TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

_____

624 FPUS54 KCRP 290854

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

TXZ343-292130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ443-292130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ243-292130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ234-292130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ239-292130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Webb, Bruni, and Orvil

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ242-292130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ342-292130-

Coastal Kleberg-

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ442-292130-

Kleberg Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-292130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ244-292130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-292130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ345-292130-

Aransas Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-292130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ246-292130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-292130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ347-292130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and PortOConnor

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ447-292130-

Calhoun Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-292130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ232-292130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ241-292130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ231-292130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ240-292130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ229-292130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ230-292130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

354 AM CDT Wed Jun 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

BF/PH

_____

