Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

TXZ343-272115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ443-272115-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ243-272115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ234-272115-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-272115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ242-272115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-272115-

Coastal Kleberg-

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ442-272115-

Kleberg Islands-

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ344-272115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ244-272115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-272115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-272115-

Aransas Islands-

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-272115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-272115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ247-272115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-272115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-272115-

Calhoun Islands-

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-272115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-272115-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-272115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ231-272115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-272115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ229-272115-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

TXZ230-272115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

413 AM CDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

