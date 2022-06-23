TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ 489 FPUS54 KCRP 230852 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 TXZ343-232145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ443-232145- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ243-232145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ234-232145- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ239-232145- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ242-232145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ342-232145- Coastal Kleberg- 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ442-232145- Kleberg Islands- 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ344-232145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ244-232145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ245-232145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ345-232145- Aransas Islands- 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ346-232145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ246-232145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ247-232145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ347-232145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 111. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ447-232145- Calhoun Islands- 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ233-232145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ232-232145- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ241-232145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ231-232145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ240-232145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ229-232145- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ230-232145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 352 AM CDT Thu Jun 23 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TMT/TWH