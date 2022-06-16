TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

_____

026 FPUS54 KCRP 160800

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

TXZ343-162145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ443-162145-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-162145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ234-162145-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-162145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ242-162145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ342-162145-

Coastal Kleberg-

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ442-162145-

Kleberg Islands-

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ344-162145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ244-162145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ245-162145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ345-162145-

Aransas Islands-

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-162145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-162145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-162145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-162145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift and Port OConnor

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-162145-

Calhoun Islands-

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hazy. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ233-162145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-162145-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-162145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hazy, hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ231-162145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ240-162145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hazy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-162145-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ230-162145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

300 AM CDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hazy, hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 102. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hazy, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hazy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

$$

TC/LS

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather