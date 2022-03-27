TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 26, 2022

_____

832 FPUS54 KCRP 270811

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

TXZ343-272130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-272130-

Nueces Islands-

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Very windy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ243-272130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-272130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ239-272130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, hot with highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ242-272130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-272130-

Coastal Kleberg-

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ442-272130-

Kleberg Islands-

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-272130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ244-272130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-272130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ345-272130-

Aransas Islands-

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy,

warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ346-272130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer with highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ246-272130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-272130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-272130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ447-272130-

Calhoun Islands-

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ233-272130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-272130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-272130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-272130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-272130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-272130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-272130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

311 AM CDT Sun Mar 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

87/TC

_____

