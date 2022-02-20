TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 19, 2022 _____ 822 FPUS54 KCRP 200943 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 TXZ343-202315- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ443-202315- Nueces Islands- 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ243-202315- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ234-202315- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ239-202315- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ242-202315- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ342-202315- Coastal Kleberg- 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ442-202315- Kleberg Islands- 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ344-202315- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ244-202315- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ245-202315- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ345-202315- Aransas Islands- 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ346-202315- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ246-202315- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ247-202315- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the evening, then a slight chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ347-202315- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ447-202315- Calhoun Islands- 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog through the night. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain. Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ233-202315- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ232-202315- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ241-202315- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ231-202315- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ240-202315- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ229-202315- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ230-202315- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 343 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. $$