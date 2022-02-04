TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

TXZ343-042300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 13 to 23.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-042300-

Nueces Islands-

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 17

to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-042300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 13 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-042300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-042300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

16 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds. Wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ242-042300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-042300-

Coastal Kleberg-

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 14 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-042300-

Kleberg Islands-

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 14 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-042300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill

readings 12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-042300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-042300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-042300-

Aransas Islands-

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings 20 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-042300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-042300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-042300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to

24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-042300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-042300-

Calhoun Islands-

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill readings 13 to 23.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Wind chill readings 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ233-042300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-042300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-042300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

12 to 22.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-042300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

12 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings

13 to 23 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-042300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings

16 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-042300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to

22.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

Wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-042300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

359 AM CST Fri Feb 4 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 16 to 21.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 13 to

23 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

