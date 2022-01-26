TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then light rain

likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of light rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

446 PM CST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then light

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

