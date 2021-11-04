TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

TXZ343-042200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-042200-

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-042200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-042200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-042200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ242-042200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ342-042200-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-042200-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-042200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-042200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-042200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-042200-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-042200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ246-042200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-042200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-042200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ447-042200-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-042200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-042200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-042200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ231-042200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-042200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ229-042200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-042200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

