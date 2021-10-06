TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Nueces Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

Kleberg Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Aransas Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

323 AM CDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

