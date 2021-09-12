TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021 _____ 405 FPUS54 KCRP 120902 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 TXZ343-122145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-122145- Nueces Islands- 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms, breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ243-122145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-122145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ239-122145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ242-122145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-122145- Coastal Kleberg- 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-122145- Kleberg Islands- 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-122145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-122145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ245-122145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ345-122145- Aransas Islands- 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ346-122145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-122145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ247-122145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ347-122145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ447-122145- Calhoun Islands- 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers, thunderstorms, breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ233-122145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ232-122145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ241-122145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-122145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ240-122145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ229-122145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ230-122145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 402 AM CDT Sun Sep 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ LS\/HAA _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather