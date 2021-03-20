TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 19, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

TXZ343-202230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-202230-

Nueces Islands-

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-202230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-202230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-202230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-202230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-202230-

Coastal Kleberg-

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-202230-

Kleberg Islands-

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-202230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-202230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ245-202230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-202230-

Aransas Islands-

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-202230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-202230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-202230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-202230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-202230-

Calhoun Islands-

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ233-202230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-202230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-202230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ231-202230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-202230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ229-202230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ230-202230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

309 AM CDT Sat Mar 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

