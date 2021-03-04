TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light

west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

303 AM CST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

