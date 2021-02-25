TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

_____

996 FPUS54 KCRP 250938

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

TXZ343-252230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-252230-

Nueces Islands-

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ243-252230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-252230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-252230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ242-252230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-252230-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-252230-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog late in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-252230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ244-252230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-252230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ345-252230-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in

the afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ346-252230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-252230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-252230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-252230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-252230-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-252230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-252230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-252230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-252230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-252230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-252230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ230-252230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CST Thu Feb 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather