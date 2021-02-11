TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 _____ 636 FPUS54 KCRP 110937 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 TXZ343-112245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Breezy, colder. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ443-112245- Nueces Islands- 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ243-112245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of light sleet in the morning. A chance of showers and light freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ234-112245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ239-112245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ242-112245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of light sleet in the morning. A chance of showers and light freezing rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ342-112245- Coastal Kleberg- 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ442-112245- Kleberg Islands- 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ344-112245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...A chance of light sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and light freezing rain. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ244-112245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of light sleet in the morning. A chance of showers and light freezing rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 18. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ245-112245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ345-112245- Aransas Islands- 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ346-112245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ246-112245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ247-112245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ347-112245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Breezy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ447-112245- Calhoun Islands- 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Windy, colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ233-112245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ232-112245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ241-112245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ231-112245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ240-112245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ229-112245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ230-112245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 337 AM CST Thu Feb 11 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and light freezing rain in the evening, then showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ ANM/LS _____