TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 6, 2021

_____

276 FPUS54 KCRP 070949

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

TXZ343-072230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ443-072230-

Nueces Islands-

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ243-072230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ234-072230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ239-072230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-072230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ342-072230-

Coastal Kleberg-

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ442-072230-

Kleberg Islands-

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ344-072230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ244-072230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ245-072230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ345-072230-

Aransas Islands-

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ346-072230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ246-072230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ247-072230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ347-072230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ447-072230-

Calhoun Islands-

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ233-072230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ232-072230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ241-072230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ231-072230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-072230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ229-072230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-072230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

349 AM CST Thu Jan 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

WC/EMF

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather